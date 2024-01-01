Tribal Football

Kesler-Hayden Kaine latest - Football player and team news, squad updates, transfer news & rumours

Kesler Kaine
DONE DEAL: Preston snap up Villa youngster Kesler-Hayden
DONE DEAL: Preston snap up Villa youngster Kesler-Hayden
Aston Villa youngster Kesler-Hayden signs contract until 2028
Most Read
Man Utd learn Real Madrid also tracking Juanlu as buyout clause revealed
Man Utd draw up 3-man left-back shortlist
Man Utd plan to release top defender at end of season
Chelsea welcome Thiago Silva back to the club over the international break
Kesler-Hayden Kaine page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Kesler-Hayden Kaine - breaking team news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Kesler-Hayden Kaine news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.