Palmeiras have signed outright Nottingham Forest winger Ramon Sosa.

Sosa moves to the Brazilian giants for £10m.

The 25 year-old moved to Forest a year ago from CA Tallares of Argentina.

Sosa made 23 appearances for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, scoring three times, but started just once in the Premier League.

He has now returned to South America to sign with Palmeiras.