DONE DEAL: Palace welcome Wolfsburg defender Lacroix

Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix has joined Crystal Palace.

Lacroix moves to Selhurst Park for a fee of &poubd;18m. He has penned a five-year contract.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “We have watched Maxence play at the very highest level of European football and we are delighted to be able to welcome him to Selhurst Park.

“He is another young, talented player to add to the club, and I am sure he will prove himself to be a valuable asset for Oliver and the squad.”

Lacroix also said: “It’s like a dream for a young football player. I’m really happy to be here and arrive at this good team.

“I watched Palace’s last games and I was really happy for the coach, because I’d played under him before. I think it’s the right moment to move to the Premier League.”

