West Ham rival Everton for Sunderland captain Neil

West Ham have seemingly entered the race to sign Sunderland captain Dan Neil.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who came through Sunderland's academy, is now a target for both West Ham and Everton.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Football Insider, the Hammers are prepared to compete with Everton to secure Neil's signature.

Everton's returning boss David Moyes had Neil in the Black Cats academy during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Neil has established himself as a key player for Sunderland and is attracting significant interest from Premier League clubs.