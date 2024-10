DONE DEAL: Obi-Martin declares "I'm very happy signing for Man Utd"

Chido Obi-Martin is delighted with his move to Manchester United.

The former Arsenal striker, 17 in November, inked terms with United on Friday, with the move confirmed yesterday.

Obi-Martin said: “I’m very happy to sign with Man United, an amazing club.

“It’s now time to focus and achieve all my dreams."

Obi-Martin is expected to begin his United career with the U18 and U21 teams, while training with the senior squad.