DONE DEAL: Nottingham Forest sign Chelsea goalkeeper Campbell

Nottingham Forest have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Luke Campbell.

Campbell joins Forest in a free transfer, signing a deal to 2028.

The 19-year-old will initially be registered with Forest's B team. Campbell spent part of last season on-loan with Isthmian League side Hendon.

Head of Football Development & Talent Management, Craig Mulholland, told the club's website: “We’ve benefited from having a strong group of goalkeepers within the B Team setup for a long time and we are pleased to be adding Luke to the squad.

“He has experience playing senior football and is coming to Forest eager to learn from the great coaches and other keepers in the Academy. We wish him all the best ahead of the new season.”