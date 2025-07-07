Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
BVB chief Kehl: Gittens? Chelsea have signed a great kid
Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl says Jamie Gittens leaves them for Chelsea with their best wishes.

Gittens joined Chelsea over the weekend for a fee rising to £55m.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Kehl said: "We held many discussions with Chelsea in recent weeks.

"We refused an offer on June 10, but now we have found an agreement. Jamie wanted to make that next step, and Chelsea will get a very professional and highly motivated young player, who still has lots of potential.

"We built him for five years here at Dortmund. He's a great kid, and we wish him all the best."

