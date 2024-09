DONE DEAL? Ngumoha announces Liverpool switch

Rio Ngumoha has announced his move to Liverpool.

The former Chelsea winger has taken to social media to confirm the move north.

Compensation between the two clubs appears to have been settled, with the 16 year-old posting a snap of himself with a Liverpool shirt at Anfield to confirm the move.

Ngumoha is regarded highly inside the English game and managed to score one goal and one assist in nine games for Chelsea's U18 team last season.