Liverpool to break wage ceiling for Chelsea youngster Ngumoha

Liverpool are ready to do a mega deal to bring in a young player to the club.

The Reds are said to be willing to break their academy wage structure to sign Chelsea youngster Rio Ngumoha.

The 15-year-old winger is part of the Stamford Bridge academy at present, but may be looking to leave.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have nearly secured Ngumoha.

Some fans are worried that the club is yet to make a meaningful first team signing.

New manager Arne Slot has a big role to play this term, as he takes over from Jurgen Klopp.

