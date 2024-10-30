Newcastle prepare major bid for Brentford attacker Mbeumo

Brentford's prized forward Bryan Mbeumo could be heading to Newcastle United this winter.

The Magpies are serious about improving their forward line, with Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson struggling with injury issues.

Mbeumo, who is one of the top scorers in the league so far this season, could have a decision to make.

Per The Telegraph, Newcastle are very eager to spend big on Mbeumo or another forward.

However, their financial issues mean that any move would have to be funded by a sale.

The Magpies are owned by Saudi Arabia, but the country’s Public Investment Fund is scaling back spending.