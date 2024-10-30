Newcastle warned of reduction in PIF spending

Newcastle United face another financial squeeze that could impact their ability to sign players.

The Magpies have been hamstrung by Financial Fair Play and PSR over the past two years.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has confirmed it will be scaling back foreign investments.

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is the governor of the PIF, who will be focusing on the domestic economy and 2034 World Cup.

"But then (the international investments of the fund) increased from 2 per cent all the way up to 30 per cent," Al-Rumayyan revealed, as quoted by the Financial Times.

"Now our target is to bring it down to a range between 18 to 20 per cent."