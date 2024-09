DONE DEAL: NAC Breda snap up ex-Fulham defender Kongolo

Released Fulham defender Terence Kongolo has joined NAC Breda.

Kongolo came off contract at the Cottagers over the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has now signed with NAC, with the 30 year-old penning a deal to 2026.

Kongolo, who came through the system at Feyenoord, played for Monaco, Huddersfield and Le Havre, is coming off a loan spell at his last club Rapid Vienna.