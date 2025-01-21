DONE DEAL: Moder leaves Brighton for Feyenoord
Poland midfielder Jakub Moder has departed the Premier League this week.
Moder, who is only 25, has left Brighton and will be joining Feyenoord permanently.
A signing in 2020 from Lech Poznan, Moder struggled for game time this season.
"We have a lot of competition for places in midfield and Jakub wants to play more frequently," Brighton boss Hurzeler said in a statement.
"He has recovered brilliantly from a serious knee injury and he wants to cement his place in the Poland squad.
“It is understandable he wants to play more games."