Tribal Football
Most Read
Sesko's agent reacts to Arsenal links: We must not forget...
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Chelsea contact Borussia Dortmund as they enquire about £84M forward
Wolves boss Pereira explains plan for Chelsea; Lemina selection

DONE DEAL: Moder leaves Brighton for Feyenoord

Ansser Sadiq
DONE DEAL: Moder leaves Brighton for Feyenoord
DONE DEAL: Moder leaves Brighton for FeyenoordTribalfootball
Poland midfielder Jakub Moder has departed the Premier League this week.

Moder, who is only 25, has left Brighton and will be joining Feyenoord permanently.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A signing in 2020 from Lech Poznan, Moder struggled for game time this season.

"We have a lot of competition for places in midfield and Jakub wants to play more frequently," Brighton boss Hurzeler said in a statement.

"He has recovered brilliantly from a serious knee injury and he wants to cement his place in the Poland squad.

“It is understandable he wants to play more games."

Mentions
Premier LeagueModer JakubBrightonFeyenoordEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brighton midfielder wants to leave to earn regular football
Van Persie Jr pens first pro Feyenoord contract
Feyenoord striker admits to speaking to Liverpool boss Slot