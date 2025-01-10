Brighton midfielder wants to leave to earn regular football

Tribal Football
Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder could be heading to a new league this winter.

The Polish international has two offers from clubs in Italy and Germany - Udinese and Union Berlin.

The 25-year-old, who is not playing regularly at Brighton, wants to leave for first-team football.

Per Polish outlet Meczyki, Moder may leave in a cut-price deal this winter or next summer.

He can depart in the summer as a free agent, as his contract expires at the end of this season.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler is unlikely to stand in Moder’s way if he wants to go.

