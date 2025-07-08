Brentford agree Norgaard fee with Arsenal

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal have reached terms with Brentford for Christian Norgaard.

TalkSPORT says the Gunners will pay £9m for the Bees captain.

Norgaard will join Arsenal as a direct replacement for fellow midfield veteran Jorginho, who left last month for Flamengo.

The Denmark international is a personal transfer request from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who is eager to add experience to the dressing room, with Thomas Partey also departing.

Norgaard leaves Brentford with their best wishes, with new manager Keith Andrews stating last week the midfielder deserves this late career move to a bigger club.

