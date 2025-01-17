DONE DEAL: Preston snap up Brentford youngster Meghoma

Tribal Football
Brentford teenager Jayden Meghoma has signed for Preston North End on loan.

The 18-year-old, who played for games for the Bees this term, was not a regular.

Meghoma wanted to move clubs so that he could get more game time until the summer.

The left-back will now be a regular, as is the intention, at Preston in the Championship.

"Everything we've seen through scouting Jayden and heard about him from people in the game has been really positive," North End manager Paul Heckingbottom told his club's official website.

"I think he'll prove to be an important asset for us between now and the end of the season."

