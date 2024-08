DONE DEAL: Middlesbrough swoop for Liverpool youngster Doak

Middlesbrough have swooped for Liverpool youngster Ben Doak.

Doak moves to the Riverside on a season-long loan.

He has made 10 appearances for Liverpool since his 2022 arrival from Celtic.

However, at 18, Liverpool management feel it is time for Doak to play regular first team football and so have sent him to Boro.

Doak  becomes Boro's seventh signing of the summer.