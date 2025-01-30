Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Middlesbrough sign Bournemouth keeper Travers

Middlesbrough have signed goalkeeper Mark Travers on loan from Bournemouth for the remainder of the season. 

The 25-year-old has made five Premier League appearances for the Cherries this term. 

Travers is the fourth player to join Middlesbrough this month, following Morgan Whittaker, George Edmundson, and Ryan Giles. 

He played all but one league game in 2021-22 when Bournemouth earned promotion from the Championship.

Middlesbrough have faced injuries to their first-choice goalkeepers, Seny Dieng and Sol Brynn. 

Tom Glover has been starting since Brynn's injury on Boxing Day, leading to this move. 

Travers is expected to make his debut against Sunderland on Monday.

