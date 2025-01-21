Tribal Football
Middlesbrough closing deal for Bournemouth goalkeeper Travers

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has found himself a new club for the rest of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international wanted to play regular first team football.

Given he has impressed when used by the Cherries instead of Kepa Arrizabalaga, he has been attracting interest.

Travers will spend the rest of the season at Middlesbrough on loan in the Championship.

Boro, who are pushing for a playoff spot, are negotiating with the Cherries.

Sky Sports claims the deal is advanced and may be done in a matter of days.

