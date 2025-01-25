Ipswich boss McKenna tribute as Edmundson joins Middlesbrough

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna paid tribute to George Edmundson on Saturday.

The defender left Ipswich on Friday night to sign permanently with Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

"He’s been an important figure around the club in the last couple of seasons,” McKenna said.

“He played his part in both promotions and was a well-liked character in the dressing room and around the community.

“He goes certainly with our best wishes to a good club and we hope it goes well for him and he’ll always be welcome.”

Edmundson moves to the Riverside for a fee of around £600,000.

