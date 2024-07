Marseille make offer for Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg

Olympique Marseille have made an offer for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Daily Mail says Marseille have bid €15m for the Denmark international.

Hojbjerg is ready to leave Spurs this summer after losing first-choice status under manager Ange Postecoglou last season.

OM coach Roberto de Zerbi is a fan of Hojbjerg and keen to bring him to France for the new season.

Hojbjerg also has interest from Spain and Italy.