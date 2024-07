DONE DEAL: Marseille sign Man Utd forward Greenwood

Olympique Marseille have signed Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood joins OM in a permanent transfer for €32m, signing a deal to 2029.

Advertisement Advertisement

He spent last season on-loan with Getafe, where he was named Player of the Year.

The 22 year-old moves to Marseille just as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves for Al-Qadsiah.

United have included a major sell-on clause in the agreement.