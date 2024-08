DONE DEAL: Marseille sign Everton striker Maupay

Olympique Marseille have completed the signing of Everton striker Neal Maupay.

The Frenchman joins OM on a season-long loan with the option to buy.

Maupay moves to Marseille, where he will be coached by former Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi.

His contract with Everton will expire in June, effectively making him a free transfer for Marseille should he impress.

Maupay did not feature in either of Everton's first two Premier League matches this season.