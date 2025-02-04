DONE DEAL: Man Utd youngster Curley joins Stoke on loan

Stoke City secured the signing of midfielder Ruben Curley from Manchester United before the transfer window closed on Monday night.

The 19-year-old has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year deal and will initially be part of the club’s Under-21 setup.

Curley spent a decade in United’s academy and was named their scholar of the year last season.

Despite his progress, he never made a senior appearance for the first team at Old Trafford.

Earlier this season, he played for United’s Under-21s in a 3-2 EFL Trophy victory over Barnsley.

He also featured in seven Premier League 2 matches before making the switch to Stoke.