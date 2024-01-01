DONE DEAL: Man Utd signing confirmed for Reading whiz Mpofu

Manchester United have secured the signature of Camron Mpofu from Reading.

The Red Devils have been working to bolster their academy team over the past few months.

Now they have secured the signing of the 15-year-old, who they have scouted for years.

United have been busy in the market at youth level, also bringing in Silva Mexes.

On social media, Mpofu wrote: "I’m proud to officially announce my signing for Manchester United. I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me on this journey so far, especially my family, the coaches and staff Reading FC. The hard work continues."

His father then replied, saying: "Go crush it young king. Beyond proud of you. We love you."