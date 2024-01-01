Bologna striker Zirkzee on way to England for Man Utd deal

Tribal Football
Bologna striker Josh Zirkzee is on his way to England.

TMW says with Zirkzee and Holland's Euros campaign coming to an end, the striker will fly to Manchester to meet with Manchester United officials.

United and Bologna have settled on Zirkzee's €40m buyout clause, though the method of payment is now being negotiated with United eager to settle on staggered installments given their FFP concerns.

In the meantime, Zirkzee has approved the move and is ready to fly to England to complete his transfer.

The player's agent, Kia Joorabchian, has been driving the move, preferring to see his client in England than remain in Italy, where AC Milan were keen.

