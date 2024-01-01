DONE DEAL? Man City (via CFG) set to sign Independiente Medellin teen Montano

Manchester City's umbrella company, City Football Group, are making a significant Colombian signing.

City Group are closing on one of Colombia's most exciting young talents.

As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports, an agreement has been reached to sign John Edwin Montano from Independiente Medellín.

A transfer fee of just under €3m has been settled. Medellín will also secure a share of the resale.

The 18-year-old winger will now travel to Manchester to complete his medical. For now, however, Montaño will be parked in Belgium.

He will gain his first experience of European football at City's partners, Lommel SK.