Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Bayern Munich board member Rummenigge: I asked Pep about Kompany before appointment
Chelsea midfielder Enzo regrets Benfica exit
Ex-Al Nassr manager Castro: Working with Ronaldo I understand why he's a phenomenum

DONE DEAL? Man City (via CFG) set to sign Independiente Medellin teen Montano

DONE DEAL? Man City (via CFG) set to sign Independiente Medellin teen Montano
DONE DEAL? Man City (via CFG) set to sign Independiente Medellin teen MontanoTribalfootball
Manchester City's umbrella company, City Football Group, are making a significant Colombian signing.

City Group are closing on one of Colombia's most exciting young talents.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports, an agreement has been reached to sign John Edwin Montano from Independiente Medellín

A transfer fee of just under €3m has been settled. Medellín will also secure a share of the resale.

The 18-year-old winger will now travel to Manchester to complete his medical. For now, however, Montaño will be parked in Belgium.

He will gain his first experience of European football at City's partners, Lommel SK.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMontano JohnManchester CityInd. MedellinLommel SKFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City in advanced talks for St. Patrick's striker Noonan
REVEALED: Man Utd in contact with Man City target Amorim
Man City emerge as major option for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz