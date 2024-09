DONE DEAL: Man City sell Stevanovic to Lommel

Manchester City winger Filip Stevanovic has been sold to Lommel.

The Serb, 21, who City signed from Partizan Belgrade in January 2021 for €8.5m, moves to Lommel on a permanent basis

He has signed a contract until June 30, 2026.

Raised at the Belgrade club, the 2002-born attacking winger was loaned in recent years to Heerenveen, Santa Clara and Waalwijk.

Despite spending over three years on City's books, Stevanovic never made his debut with the Premier League giants.