DONE DEAL: Benfica sign Man City fullback Kabore

Benfica have signed Manchester City fullback Issa Kabore.

The defender moves to Benfica on a season-long loan. The deal was struck on Sunday evening.

Kabore said upon signing his Benfica deal: "When you arrive at a big club like Benfica, the goals are clear. 

"There's a clear vision. We're here to win trophies and that's what we're going to strive for. They're clubs (during previous loans) that have added a lot, that have made me grow as a player and as a man. 

"I come here with that experience, with everything I learned from them." 

