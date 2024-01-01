DONE DEAL: Mallorca sign Wolves winger Chiquinho

Real Mallorca have signed Wolves winger Chiquinho.

Chiquinho moves to Mallorca on a season-long loan.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “We think this is going to be a really good loan for Chiquinho, who still needs frequent minutes after coming back last season from a serious injury.

“We’ve all been impressed with the way he has worked and performed since he returned from his loan in Portugal, but we feel the opportunity for him to now go and test himself in La Liga is a good next step for him.

“He’s almost 25, so at this age it’s important he gets another season of regular football under his belt, especially in a really competitive league, and we look forward to seeing how he gets on.”