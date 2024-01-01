DONE DEAL: Makelele adds ex-Man Utd striker Macheda to Asteras Tripolis squad

Former Manchester United striker Fede Macheda is returning to Greece.

After a difficult stint in Turkey with Ankaragücü, Italian now is preparing to join Asteras Tripolis for a season.

Currently ninth in the Greek championship, the club is now coached by Claude Makélelé.

Macheda knows Greek football well. Between 2018 and 2022, the player who played for Lazio and Manchester United at youth level, was very successful in the colours of Panathinaikos, scoring 30 goals in 83 matches.

Asteras Tripolis will be the thirteenth club of his career.