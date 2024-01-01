Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing
The Bomb Squad? How Chelsea are becoming less and less a proper football club by the day
DONE DEAL: Chelsea close signing of Man Utd winger Sancho
Edu beams: Arsenal never had Sterling in our plans, but...

DONE DEAL: Liverpool winger Gordon joins Norwich

DONE DEAL: Liverpool winger Gordon joins Norwich
DONE DEAL: Liverpool winger Gordon joins Norwich
DONE DEAL: Liverpool winger Gordon joins NorwichAction Plus
Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon has joined Norwich City.

Gordon moves to Carrow Road on a season-long loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gordon said: "I'm really excited to be here, it was a quick turnaround but as soon as I heard Norwich were interested in me I definitely wanted to come here, so I'm really excited to get going.

"This is a great club, my first Liverpool game was at Carrow Road and the fans and atmosphere were great, which was a good experience for me."

Sporting director Ben Knapper said: "Kaide is an exciting young player who we're looking forward to working with this season.

"We're thankful to everyone at Liverpool for trusting us with this next stage in his development, in what will be his first senior loan experience. He will add competition in wide areas, and we are hopeful this will be a mutually beneficial step for all parties."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGordon KaideLiverpoolNorwichChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Norwich sign outright Chelsea defender Gee
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
DONE DEAL: Millwall sign Liverpool fullback Scanlon