Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Liverpool goalkeeper Ojrzynski joins Utsiktens BK
Liverpool goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski has joined Swedish outfit Utsiktens BK.

The Pole has joined Utsiktens on-loan to the summer.

"An exciting goalkeeper. We get a solid, big goalkeeper who has trained and played in a good environment in recent years in Liverpool," said Utsikten's sports director Michel Gonzalez.

He also said: "Jakub has had time to gain international experience after playing in England, Holland and his home country Poland, where he is also a national team player."

Ojrzynski, 22, has played for Poland from U15 to U20 level.

