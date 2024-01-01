DONE DEAL: Liverpool defender Williams joins Morecambe

Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Liverpool defender Williams joins MorecambeAction Plus
Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has gone out on loan to Morecambe for the first half of the season.

The 23-year-old is a former England Under-21 star who has played nine times in the Premier League.

While he is no longer a first team contender for the Reds, he is hoping to further his career.

"I'm delighted, the manager has given me a chance to come and play football here and that's the main thing," Williams told the club website.

The League Two side have been busy in the transfer market, securing big deals all summer.

They have made a total of 18 signings to bolster their squad, but lost their first two league games.

