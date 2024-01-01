DONE DEAL: Leyton Orient sign Tottenham youngster Donley

Leyton Orient have signed Tottenham attacker Jamie Donley.

Donley has joined Orient on a season-long loan.

He told the club's website: "I think it is the right time for me to make my first loan move, and I think that Orient is the perfect club for me right now. I want to get that first-team football under my belt, and to do it at this great club, with the fans, the players and the staff, it is the best place for me to come.

"I'm a team player. I like to score, assist and defend. I'll do whatever I can to help the team win, and will do what the staff ask of me. I played left-back for Tottenham in pre-season, I can play in midfield and anywhere across the front three."

Manager Richie Wellens said: "Jamie brings talent, skill, goals and assists. He's technically very good and is someone who Spurs rate highly and they think he can play for their first-team in the future.

"We're proud that Tottenham have trusted us to work with and develop him in the first phase of his career. I think that I'm good at working with younger players, getting that balance right by putting demands on them, but also realising when to get the talent and the ability shining through."

O’s Director of Football Martin Ling added: “Jamie is highly thought of at Spurs and we are very grateful to them for allowing us to take him on loan for the season. We have a good relationship with Spurs, which goes back many years, and we hope Jamie can be the latest player to have a successful time with us before going back to Spurs and making an impression on their first team.

“Jamie has spent a lot of time training with Spurs’ senior squad this summer and this is a big move for him with it being his first senior loan. He can cover a number of positions, he has a fantastic left foot and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do for us.”