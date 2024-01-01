DONE DEAL: Leicester snap up Palace striker Ayew

Leicester City have signed Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew.

Ayew joins the Foxes for a fee of £5m plus bonuses.

The 32 year-old Ghana international has penned a two-year contract with his new club.

Speaking to LCFC.com, he said: “I’m very happy to be here and I’m proud. I want to thank the Club as they fought hard to bring me here – it happened quickly and I’m so happy to be here.

“As a player, when you hear that the manager wants you, it just makes you want to come and work under him and to try to improve.

"Even though I’m 32, as a player you always want to learn and improve. I’m here to work hard and help the team achieve their targets.”