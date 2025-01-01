DONE DEAL: Leicester snap up Liverpool youngster Barrett-Underwood

Liverpool youngster Keehan Barrett-Underwood has announced his intention to depart the club.

The talented teenager, who is only 16, has found himself a new club in Leicester City.

While the deal is not 100 percent confirmed, Barrett-Underwood has not wasted time informing fans of his choice.

He went onto social media and thanked the Reds for the time he had spent at the club.

"Thank you so much Liverpool for all the great memories I have made along the way and thank you to all my team-mates for helping me on my journey," he wrote on Instagram.