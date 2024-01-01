Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Leicester sign Chelsea midfielder Golding

DONE DEAL: Leicester sign Chelsea midfielder Golding
DONE DEAL: Leicester sign Chelsea midfielder Golding
DONE DEAL: Leicester sign Chelsea midfielder GoldingAction Plus
Leicester City have signed Chelsea midfielder Michael Golding.

The  18-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Foxes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Golding told the club's website: “I’m really looking forward to making leaps and bounds in my career here at Leicester and working hard to help the team as much as I can.

“Obviously the history of the Club speaks for itself; there are great players here and I’m looking to soak up as much information as I can from the senior players, to learn from the staff and hopefully have a great season.”

The England youth international continued: “Obviously the history of the Club speaks for itself, there’s great players here and legends of game such as Jamie Vardy. I’m just looking to soak up as much information as I can from the senior players, to learn from the staff and hopefully have a great season.

“I’m excited to break into the First Team and play with these players. I’m buzzing to meet the lads and hopefully I can get involved and get ready for the season as well and improve on the pitch with the team.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGolding MichaelLeicesterChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea medical scheduled for Dewsbury-Hall with swap agreed
Emile Heskey exclusive: Dewsbury-Hall great (& cheap) Chelsea signing; pressure on Cooper at Leicester
DONE DEAL: Chelsea announce Dewsbury-Hall signing in £30M deal