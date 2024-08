DONE DEAL: Kodua pens new West Ham deal; joins Wycombe

Gideon Kodua has signed a new deal with West Ham United.

The attacking midfielder has extended his contract to 2026 and has now signed on-loan with Wycombe Wanderers.

Kodua will stay this season with Wycombe.

“It’s a proud moment for me,” Kodua said. “I’ve worked hard for this, and now it’s about proving myself in a first team environment at senior level.

"I know I can do it.”