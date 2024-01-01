Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Jackson pens Brighton contract ahead of Livingston move

DONE DEAL: Jackson pens Brighton contract ahead of Livingston move
DONE DEAL: Jackson pens Brighton contract ahead of Livingston move
DONE DEAL: Jackson pens Brighton contract ahead of Livingston moveTribalfootball
Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Ben Jackson has signed a contract extension.

The seaside club are happy to have secured the youngster to a one-year contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There is an option within the agreement for the club to extend the deal by one more year.

Under-21 head coach Shannon Ruth said, “We were pleased with Ben’s progress last season.

“He is a player who has some strong attributes and is the type of center back we like to have here in the academy. 

“Now he has an excellent opportunity to take that step into a men’s first team environment. Gordon Greer’s department will keep a close eye on his development over the course of the season.”

The defender is set to spend the coming season on loan at Livingston in Scotland.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJackson BenBrightonLivingstonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brighton target Yalcouye omitted from IFK squad
DONE DEAL: Brighton sign Arsenal attacker Cozier-Duberry
Brighton closing deal for released Arsenal winger Cozier-Duberry