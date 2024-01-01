DONE DEAL: Jackson pens Brighton contract ahead of Livingston move

Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Ben Jackson has signed a contract extension.

The seaside club are happy to have secured the youngster to a one-year contract.

There is an option within the agreement for the club to extend the deal by one more year.

Under-21 head coach Shannon Ruth said, “We were pleased with Ben’s progress last season.

“He is a player who has some strong attributes and is the type of center back we like to have here in the academy.

“Now he has an excellent opportunity to take that step into a men’s first team environment. Gordon Greer’s department will keep a close eye on his development over the course of the season.”

The defender is set to spend the coming season on loan at Livingston in Scotland.