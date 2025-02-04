Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Man Utd and Bayern Munich battling to reach Tel agreement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason

DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign West Brom keeper Palmer

Ansser Sadiq
DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign West Brom keeper Palmer
DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign West Brom keeper PalmerAction Plus
Ipswich Town have completed the signing of goalkeeper Alex Palmer from West Bromwich Albion.  

The 28-year-old, who came through West Brom’s academy, underwent a medical at Portman Road before the transfer deadline. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ipswich are reportedly paying up to £5 million for the deal.

"I'm looking forward to a new challenge," said Palmer

"Ipswich is a club that's going places and everything I've heard about the manager (Kieran McKenna) has been nothing but positive.

"Coming here and being part of the group that has achieved a lot of things in a short space of time excites me. I've had a great time at West Brom and I wish them all the best."

Mentions
Premier LeaguePalmer AlexIpswichWest BromChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: West Brom sign Tottenham striker Lankshear
Sheffield Utd set to agree loan deal for Ipswich defender Clarke
Clubs queue for Liverpool striker Danns