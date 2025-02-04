DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign West Brom keeper Palmer

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of goalkeeper Alex Palmer from West Bromwich Albion.

The 28-year-old, who came through West Brom’s academy, underwent a medical at Portman Road before the transfer deadline.

Ipswich are reportedly paying up to £5 million for the deal.

"I'm looking forward to a new challenge," said Palmer.

"Ipswich is a club that's going places and everything I've heard about the manager (Kieran McKenna) has been nothing but positive.

"Coming here and being part of the group that has achieved a lot of things in a short space of time excites me. I've had a great time at West Brom and I wish them all the best."