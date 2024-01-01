Tribal Football
Dominic Ball posts Ipswich farewell
Dominic Ball has posted his farewell to Ipswich Town.

After two seasons at Portman Road, the 28 year-old midfielder is being allowed to come off contract.

He posted to X: “My two seasons at Ipswich have been incredibly special.

“The goal when I signed was to help the club return to the Championship, so to do that and then achieve promotion again last season has honestly been a dream come true.

“I’ve met so many wonderful people during my time here and made memories to last a lifetime. I want to thank the fans for their support, all of the coaches and staff I have worked with, and of course my teammates.

“I’ve never been part of a dressing room with the bond we have and I doubt I ever will again.

“I will miss everyone and I wish the club nothing but the best in the Premier League. Come on you Blues.”

