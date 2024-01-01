DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign Blackburn striker Szmodics

Ipswich Town have completed two key transfer moves ahead of the new season.

The newly promoted Premier League club are one of the favorites for relegation.

However, they have have signed Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers and Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City to bolster their squad.

"It's every boy's dream to play in the Premier League and I've always said to my friends, family and agents that I'll get to the top one day," said Republic of Ireland international Szmodics.

"This is a day I've been waiting a number of weeks for now and I’m very happy to be here," said Phillips.

"I want to play as many games as possible, enjoy playing football again and help the team win as many games as possible in the Premier League."

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said: "He is of course a high-calibre, experienced midfielder who has played at the highest levels of the game, in both club and international football."