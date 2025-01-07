DONE DEAL: Ipswich's Iorpenda Joins Brightlingsea

Tribal Football
Ipswich Town midfielder George Iorpenda has joined Isthmian League North Division Brightlingsea Regent on a month’s loan deal.

Iorpenda has been a regular for the U18s this season and began his scholarship in the summer of 2023 having joined the club from the London-based Volenti Academy. 

The defensive midfielder is a versatile asset who can play as either a left-sided or right-sided centre back which will be a huge boost for the Isthmian League North Division team, who are currently eighth in the table. 

The 17-year-old’s older brother Tom is currently with Huddersfield Town having started his career with Brighton.

