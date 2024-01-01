Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Ipswich midfielder Humphreys joins Wycombe on season-long loan
Wycombe Wanderers have signed Ipswich Town talent Cameron Humphreys on a season-long loan as he looks to earn minutes this season.

The 20-year-old broke into the side in the past two seasons and has made 39 first-team appearances during the clubs back-to-back promotions. 

Humphreys will be available to make his Wycombe debut against Rotherham this Saturday as the club look for their first three points of the season. 

Manager Matt Bloomfield said: “Cam is a player we’ve looked at for some time and have tried to bring in previously, so we’re really pleased that we’ve been able to get the deal done. 

“He’s an excellent talent on the ball who’ll give us another dimension in the middle of the park, and the data shows he will adapt well to other positions too, so we’re looking forward to seeing how he progresses over the season with us.” 

