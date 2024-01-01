DONE DEAL: Inverness Caley sign Newcastle striker Ferguson

Everton legend Duncan Ferguson has brought in his son Cameron to his new team.

The 52-year-old has been working at Inverness Caledonian Thistle since last September.Per The Sun, he has signed Cameron as a free agent, as his son had left Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old spent most of last season on loan at Forfar Athletic, showing his first team credentials.

Caledonian have managed to hold onto academy talents Keith Bray, Ethan Cairns, Calum Mackay, Matthew Strachan and Robbie Thompson.