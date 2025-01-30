DONE DEAL: Hull land Aston Villa striker Barry

Hull City have secured Louie Barry on loan from Aston Villa for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has also extended his contract with Aston Villa for the long-term.

Barry scored 15 goals in 23 league games for Stockport County in the first half of the season.

"I'm really excited. I had a good start to the season and, hopefully, I can end it really well," he told the club website.

"I spoke to the gaffer and he said all the right things. I watched the Sheffield United game and that was a big turning point for me because everything the gaffer said was spot on and came to fruition.

"I just want to get out there now. I haven't played for about a month and I'm chomping at the bit to get out and hopefully score a few goals."