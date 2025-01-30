Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

DONE DEAL: Hull land Aston Villa striker Barry

Ansser Sadiq
DONE DEAL: Hull land Aston Villa striker Barry
DONE DEAL: Hull land Aston Villa striker BarryTribalfootball
Hull City have secured Louie Barry on loan from Aston Villa for the rest of the season. 

The 21-year-old has also extended his contract with Aston Villa for the long-term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Barry scored 15 goals in 23 league games for Stockport County in the first half of the season.

"I'm really excited. I had a good start to the season and, hopefully, I can end it really well," he told the club website.

"I spoke to the gaffer and he said all the right things. I watched the Sheffield United game and that was a big turning point for me because everything the gaffer said was spot on and came to fruition.

"I just want to get out there now. I haven't played for about a month and I'm chomping at the bit to get out and hopefully score a few goals."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBarry LouieAston VillaHull CityChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle defender's future hangs in the balance as Leeds rumours shutdown
Hull City agree loan deal for Villa starlet Barry until the end of the season
Top 5 Premier League signings to watch this weekend