Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Barcelona coach Thiago confronted Roque before shootout
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen

DONE DEAL: Hibs sign "exciting Fulham talent" who can play "anywhere"

DONE DEAL: Hibs sign "exciting Fulham talent" who can play "anywhere"
Hibernian sign "exciting Scottish talent" who can play "anywhere"
Hibernian sign "exciting Scottish talent" who can play "anywhere"Action Plus
Scotland under-21 forward Kieron Bowie has signed for Premiership side Hibernian.

The ex-Raith Rovers attacker, who is only 21, has left Premier League team Fulham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was at Northampton on loan over the past two seasons, showcasing his quality in senior football.

Kieron is an exciting Scottish talent, and we’re thrilled to bring him to the club,” manager David Gray told the Hibs website. 

“He can play anywhere across the front three and his pace and power will give us an extra dimension going forward. He has all the attributes to be a success in this league.

“Players of Kieron’s ability and potential are always in high demand, so to sign of player of his caliber shows the ambition that we’ve got here.”

Mentions
Bowie KieronHibernianFulhamFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Northampton sign Fulham youngster beating Wrexham to deal
Ipswich keeper Slicker wanted by Hibs, Kilmarnock
Ream "beyond grateful" for time at Fulham as he joins MLS side