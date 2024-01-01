Ream "beyond grateful" for time at Fulham as he joins MLS side

Tim Ream has given an emotional goodbye to Fulham as the much loved defender joins MLS side Charlotte FC this summer.

The centre back made 312 appearances for the club which is more than any other player in the 21st century, proving his loyalty to the side and his consistency through the years.

Ream waved goodbye to the fans and left an emotive message about how proud he was to be at the club.

“When I walked through the Motspur Park doors in 2015, I would have never predicted what the following nine years would bring,” Ream said. “The memories made, the connections formed, and the people met along the way have made my time at Fulham more than special.

“I wish I could thank everyone individually for the part they played in shaping me as player, but more as a person. For all of that, I am beyond grateful.

“As of today, I am no longer a player, but I will always be a fan of Fulham Football Club.”

Vice Chairman Tony Khan spoke about Ream and how much the club have loved him over the years.

“All of the Fulham supporters around the world and everyone at the Club are grateful to Tim Ream for his many years at Craven Cottage!

“Tim is a Fulham legend, an indelible presence in our defence, an unparalleled professional, and a great friend to so many of us at the Club. We'll miss him, but he goes with our best wishes for the rest of his wonderful career.

“The Club's supporters, staff and his friends will always welcome him back at Craven Cottage with open arms, and Tim Ream will be Forever Fulham.

“Good luck Tim! Come on Fulham!”

Ream has been leader in the dressing room and on the pitch and over time has become a fan favourite who will be sorely missed this season.