DONE DEAL: Hearts sign Brentford defender Oyegoke

Hearts have signed Brentford defender Daniel Oyegoke.

Oyegoke leaves the Bees after three years with the club's B team.

The 21 year-old defender joined Brentford three years ago from Arsenal.

“I would like to wish Daniel all the very best in the next step of his career,” said Bees B team coach Neil MacFarlane to the club's website.

“He played a prominent part in us winning the Premier League Cup and has developed into a really good young player whilst spending the last few years with us in between some loan spells.

"He was also part of the England Under-20s that won the Euros whilst with us.

"Having played for Hearts myself I know how great a club it is and how big a challenge it will be, but I feel Daniel is ready for such an exciting next step.”